31 STATES NOW ON LIST: 10 More States Added To NY/NJ Mandatory Quarantine List





New York and New Jersey have added 10 states to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, and Connecticut are expected to follow suit.

The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware (re-added), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington (re-added). Minnesota has been removed from the list.

New York plans to levy a $2,000 fine against certain travelers who leave airports in the state without submitting a form that says where the travelers are arriving from and where they’re going.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the fines would apply to travelers from the list of states – including Texas and Florida – who are required to quarantine for 14 days under New York’s travel advisory. New Jersey and Connecticut do not have this rule in place.

There are currently 31 states on the list, including:

–Alabama

–Alaska

–Arizona

–Arkansas

–California

–Delaware

–Florida

–Georgia

–Indiana

–Iowa

–Idaho

–Kansas

–Louisiana

–Maryland

–Mississippi

–Missouri

–Montana

–Nebraska

–North Carolina

–North Dakota

–New Mexico

–Nevada

–Ohio

–Oklahoma

–South Carolina

–Tennessee

–Texas

–Utah

–Virginia

–Washington

–Wisconsin

(AP)







