Become a Certified Professional Coach!





What is a coach anyway?

Find out by attending a free webinar entitled “What Is Coaching Anyway?“

Choose the webinar that fits your schedule:

Daily at 4:00 or 9:00 PM

You will find out what makes coaching so unique and illuminating to the client!

If you are a leader in any capacity or if you are someone that others come to for advice then you will want to hear what is all the rave about “coaching”? Why do top executives say “Everone needs a coach!”.

You will learn:

• a clear, concise definition of coaching and how it differs from other types of support

• the five C’s of coaching that makes for a great coaching conversation.

• and a preview of our Become a Certified Coach Training Progam.

Reserve your spot by clicking here

You can also reserve a spot for a 1:1 coaching session to see if the course is right for you!







