Hezbollah Team Visits Outpost Where Kever Of Rav Ashi Is Located





The kever of the famed Amora Rav Ashi lies on the border of Israel and Lebanon on Har Shina’an, with half of the kever located in Israeli territory and the other half in Lebanese territory.

The kever is located on a UNIFIL base, guarded by soldiers from the UN.

A group of photojournalists from the Al-Manar television network, a network that is affiliated with the Hezbollah movement, filmed themselves visiting the base on Sunday. The UNIFIL soldiers did nothing to stop them and the journalists came to the very gates of the base before they stopped filming.

They documented their trip and broadcast it on social media channels of the station. It is unclear what the outcome of their trip was or what their motives were.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







