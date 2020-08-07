DEBLASIO MADNESS: Tells New Yorkers Not To Buy Cars [VIDEO]





Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers Thursday they don’t need to buy a new car.

“The future of New York City is less about the car,” de Blasio said. “I’m never going to own a car again.”

De Blasio — who is chauffeured around New York City in a tax dollar-funded SUV — advised New Yorkers Thursday not to fear the subways amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

“My advice to New Yorkers is, ‘Do not buy a car,” de Blasio said. “Cars are the past, the future is going to be mass transit, biking, walking.”

READ MORE: NY1







