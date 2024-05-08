3 DAYS AFTER 4 SOLDIERS KILLED: Biden Forces Israel To Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing

Israel on Wednesday morning re-opened the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza, only four days after Hamas rocket fire killed four soldiers at the site and wounded ten others, several seriously, and despite the fact that Hamas rocket fire at the area continued through Tuesday.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “Today, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] reopened the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza after it was closed due to Hamas’ attacks toward the crossing. Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid are already arriving at the crossing. The Erez Crossing is also continuing to operate to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

One Israeli social media user responded: “This is mind-blowing. Just how much tons of aid will we transfer into Gaza while the Israeli hostages are eating a piece of bread every day while sitting under gunpoint?! Every second counts. Keep the military pressure in Rafah and free the hostages from these modern-day Nazis.”

US President Joe Biden demanded that Israel reopen the crossing during his phone conversation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening.

Just a day ago, the IDF spokesperson announced: “Approximately 18 projectiles were fired from the Rafah area toward the areas of the Kerem Shalom Crossing and Re’im (southern Israel), following the sirens that sounded earlier today. This is the second time in the past few days that projectiles were fired toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)