Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

3 DAYS AFTER 4 SOLDIERS KILLED: Biden Forces Israel To Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing


Israel on Wednesday morning re-opened the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza, only four days after Hamas rocket fire killed four soldiers at the site and wounded ten others, several seriously, and despite the fact that Hamas rocket fire at the area continued through Tuesday.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “Today, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] reopened the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza after it was closed due to Hamas’ attacks toward the crossing. Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid are already arriving at the crossing. The Erez Crossing is also continuing to operate to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

One Israeli social media user responded: “This is mind-blowing. Just how much tons of aid will we transfer into Gaza while the Israeli hostages are eating a piece of bread every day while sitting under gunpoint?! Every second counts. Keep the military pressure in Rafah and free the hostages from these modern-day Nazis.”

US President Joe Biden demanded that Israel reopen the crossing during his phone conversation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening.

Just a day ago, the IDF spokesperson announced: “Approximately 18 projectiles were fired from the Rafah area toward the areas of the Kerem Shalom Crossing and Re’im (southern Israel), following the sirens that sounded earlier today. This is the second time in the past few days that projectiles were fired toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALLY OR FOE? As US Blocks Arms Delivery, Admits It Ceded To Leftists In Report On IDF’s Use Of Arms In Gaza

White House Calls on Hamas Leader Sinwar To Hold Press Conference Explaining His War Aims

FOR SHAME: Neturei Karta’s Terrorist-Loving Yisroel Dovid Weiss Burns American Flag [VIDEO]

Rafah Op Is “Limited,” Meant To Pressure Hamas, Hostage Talks Are Continuing

AGAIN: IDF Downs Suicide Drone On The Way To Israel From “The East”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network