DOPE: Israel Hating UN Official Duped by Satirical “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” Into Agreeing to Speak at Anti-Israel Event

A notoriously anti-Israel United Nations official, Francesca Albanese, was tricked into agreeing to speak at an anti-Israel event at Columbia University by a satirical account posing as the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza.” The account, “Rabbi Linda Goldstein,” is known for mocking progressive anti-Israel talking points.

The Daily Wire, which published the hilarious idiocy of Albanese, revealed that “Goldstein” – who is actually a male lawyer whose name isn’t public – emailed Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, inviting her to deliver a keynote address on the “Morality of Intifada” to thousands of students gathered at the Gaza solidarity encampment. Albanese’s research assistant, Eleonora De Martin, responded, asking for more details on the topic and length.

Despite being told the speech would defend “intifada,” De Martin maintained interest and asked about an honorarium. Goldstein offered a small honorarium, which De Martin requested be transferred to the “fellowship of her volunteer” due to official capacity restrictions.

However, after Goldstein asked if the honorarium could be donated to UNRWA instead, De Martin stopped replying. Albanese’s team later claimed they realized Goldstein was not a reliable account and blocked her.

Goldstein mocked Albanese for chasing an honorarium and not caring about the Palestinian plight. Albanese has been an outspoken critic of Israel, and was barred from the country in February. She has spoken at Harvard University, stating Israel had no right to defend itself from Hamas terrorists.

