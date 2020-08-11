Supreme Court Blocks Razing Of Terrorist’s Home Who Killed IDF Soldier, Soldier’s Father Weeps





Israel’s Supreme Court blocked the demolition of the home of the terrorist charged with murdering IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21, on Monday.

A petition was filed against the demolition on behalf of the terrorists’ wife and eight children.

The court stated that the IDF can only seal up one room of the apartment where the terrorist, Nazmi Abu Bakr, 49, slept.

Judge Meni Mazuz said that destroying the home involves a serious violation of a number of fundamental rights, including a violation of property, a violation of human dignity and a number of rights derived from human dignity.

Yigal’s father Baruch responded by going to his son’s kever, lowering the Israeli flag to half-mast and bursting into tears.

“This is a terrible day for the state of Israel,” he said, weeping.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the decision by writing on Twitter: “This is a wretched decision by the Supreme Court that refused our request to destroy the home of the terrorist who murdered the IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yagil, an only son to his parents.”

“I demand that an additional hearing be held with an expanded bench. We can’t allow terrorism to flourish. My policy as prime minister is to destroy the homes of terrorists and I plan to continue it.”

Netanyahu’s son Yair responded to the decision by quoting Koheles:

ע֥וֹד רָאִ֖יתִי תַּ֣חַת הַשָּׁ֑מֶשׁ מְק֤וֹם הַמִּשְׁפָּט֙ שָׁ֣מָּה הָרֶ֔שַׁע וּמְק֥וֹם הַצֶּ֖דֶק שָׁ֥מָּה הָרָֽשַׁע: And more so I saw under the sun in the place of justice there is evil and in the place of righteousness, there is evil. (Koheles 3,16).

