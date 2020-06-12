Watch: IDF Soldiers Maps Home Of Killer Of Golani Soldier Amit Ben-Yigal

IDF soldiers map home for demolition (IDF spokesperson)

IDF soldiers mapped out the home of Nazmi Abu Bakr, who murdered Golani soldier Amit Ben-Yigal last month in the Palestinian Authority village of Ya’bad by throwing a cinder block on his head.

The mapping of the home is the first step toward its demolition.

Following the announcement of Abu Bakr’s arrest earlier this week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ issued an order for his home to be demolished.

Abu Bakr, 49, admitted to throwing the block from the roof of his building during a Shin Bet interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)