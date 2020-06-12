Watch: IDF Soldiers Maps Home Of Killer Of Golani Soldier Amit Ben-Yigal





IDF soldiers mapped out the home of Nazmi Abu Bakr, who murdered Golani soldier Amit Ben-Yigal last month in the Palestinian Authority village of Ya’bad by throwing a cinder block on his head.

The mapping of the home is the first step toward its demolition.

Following the announcement of Abu Bakr’s arrest earlier this week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ issued an order for his home to be demolished.

Abu Bakr, 49, admitted to throwing the block from the roof of his building during a Shin Bet interrogation.

הלילה מיפו לוחמי צה"ל בכפר יעבד שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית ״מנשה״ את ביתו של המחבל נזמי אבו באכר, החשוד בהריגתו של לוחם צה"ל, סמל-ראשון עמית בן יגאל ז״ל, במהלך פעילות מבצעית ביום 12 במאי 2020. המיפוי בוצע לצורך בחינת האפשרות להריסת הבית. צה״ל ימשיך לפעול לסיכול הטרור ביהודה ושומרון pic.twitter.com/skxMW6497R — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 11, 2020

