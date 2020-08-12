Chareidi Infant Seriously Injured in Jerusalem After Being Struck By A Car





A one-and-a-half-year-old baby was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car on Yochanan Mizrachi Street in Jerusalem’s Bais Yisroel neighborhood.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs treated the infant for his injuries at the scene before evacuating him to the hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shimo Kirshevsky, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: “Together with other first responders who arrived at the scene, I treated the infant, who had come out of the courtyard of his home and was moderately to seriously injured after he was struck by a car. He suffered a serious head injury and injuries to his limbs.”

The baby was taken by a Magen David Adom ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for further treatment. Police opened an investigation into the matter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







