MAILBAG: We Paid El Al Top Dollar. So Why Are Our Seminary Girls the Ones Left Stranded?

I am writing this as a Lakewood mother whose daughter is currently stuck in Israel. And I know I am far from the only one.
Like many heimishe families, we sent our daughters to seminary in Eretz Yisroel this year. It is not easy to send a child across the world, but we do it because we believe in the year of growth and what it gives our daughters.
Then the war broke out. Every mother knows the feeling since then. You go to sleep with the phone next to you. Every alert from Israel makes your heart race. You count the days until your daughter can come home safely.
We booked tickets with El Al when we sent our daughter. And let’s be honest, those seminary tickets are extremely expensive. Parents paid top dollar when booking originally through the seminary specifically because it was El Al. El Al knows very well that seminary families are strong customers, and every year they charge an arm and a leg. The assumption is simple: when things get complicated, El Al will take care of its passengers.
Instead, the tickets were canceled.
Girls who were supposed to come home have suddenly found themselves stranded. There was no proper warning, no organized plan, and no clear communication about what happens next.
These are seminary girls. They packed their bags thinking they were finally coming home to their parents, and instead they are sitting in Israel with no idea when they will be able to leave.
The frustration from parents is indescribable. We are calling, emailing, trying travel agents, trying anything we can. And the response is chaos. Flights appear and disappear. El Al adds flights and then removes them. Seats show up and vanish within minutes. Parents are left refreshing screens and making frantic calls while the airline seems completely disorganized.
Even more painful is what we are hearing around us. While my daughter who paid full price through her seminary group ticket is stuck in Israel, my neighbor, who originally had a United ticket, somehow managed to get a new ticket home through Europe.
Other people are getting seats while these girls who already had confirmed tickets are being left behind.
How does that make sense? Where is the priority for the passengers who already paid top dollar and were already ticketed?
Heimishe families are among the highest-paying customers El Al has. Seminary flights alone bring the airline enormous revenue every year. Parents choose El Al because we believe that when things go wrong, we will be taken care of. Right now it feels like the opposite.
We are not blaming El Al for the war. No one expects an airline to control a war. But we absolutely expect them to manage their passengers responsibly. There should be a clear system. There should be organized rebooking. There should be communication.
And the passengers who already paid should be treated as a priority.
But instead, it feels like people are being shuffled around randomly while families who did everything right are being ignored.
Parents are hearing that Egypt is an option. But for many families that is simply not realistic. We are hearing frightening stories of girls being harassed along the way and mothers are understandably terrified to send seminary girls through that route.
So the girls remain stuck, and their parents remain helpless.
The airline that took our money has yet to show that it is actually taking responsibility for the passengers it already committed to bring home.
At this point many parents are asking the same question: What exactly are we gaining from paying the high prices of El Al if, when things go wrong, we are treated like we don’t matter? If paying top dollar does not secure our daughters a seat home, if confirmed tickets can simply disappear, and if there is no system to make sure stranded passengers are taken care of first, then what exactly are we paying for?
Maybe the painful lesson many families are learning right now is that paying more for El Al does not actually give us security.
And when a mother is sitting in Lakewood worrying about her daughter stuck in Israel while others manage to find their way home, that realization hurts more than words can describe.
Signed,
A Very Concerned Mother
Hey mother dear! Grow up! Your daughter is getting a dose of immature and anxiety messages from you. Stop it! There is something called Ribono Shel Olam – have you ever heard of Him. Stop acting so silly! Your daughter is in good hands. Relax!
“Then the war broke out.” — It broke out in 2023. You choosing to bury your head in the sand and send to EY anyways is not the airlines fault.
Israel is in the middle of a war.
Hashem is helping us defeat our biggest and strongest enemy.
Be grateful to Hashem that your daughter is safe. If she has to spend Pesach in Israel, be grateful to Hashem your daughter is alive and well.
Stop with the complaining. Do you want Hashem to be angry at klal Yisrael because all we do is complain.
What a waste of the 2 minutes to read this. She complains she’s a top paying customer so she should get priority.
Another me, me, me, spoiled brat.
Why did she send her daughter out of the country in the first place? A Jewish girl belongs at home.
We can appreciate your frustration and disappointment. But let’s remember that HaShem runs the world and hopefully you can turn this situation onto a real life learning experience.
Try to put a “shteiging” vibe to the whole matzav, as opposed to a moaning-how-life-is-unfair vibe.
And yes, 2 of my single children were “stuck” in Eretz Yisroel for Pesach during COVID.
Nobody cares to hear your complaints, Lakewood mother.
ELAl has been dealt with a very difficult situation. You simply expect that because it’s run by Frum Jews they can pull out miracles. They are doing there best with the tools given. Enough kvetching.
My seminary age daughter is not stuck. You know why? She went to sem in Brooklyn. My son in yeshiva on the other hand, is still in Israel. Hopefully he’ll get home next week, but I’m not panicking. I know plenty of people in Israel. He’ll be okay. Maybe parents will finally realize that seminary in israel is a scam and stop sending.
Sent several daughters to seminary over the years, and never did the overpriced group flight. Either booked a flight that was arriving around the same time as the group flight(so she joined the girls in the airport.) Or paid for a taxi. (Still much less than group flight).
STOP USING EL AL ALREADY! You know when you keep buying bad quality toilet paper and refuse to buy better? It’s on you. Literally better to fly out of Iraq then this corrupted arrogant group of goons
Bet you weren’t expecting such a response to your letter. Hope you now realize this war is not all about you.
Why do you think your sem girl should get priority over a mother stranded away from her kids. A businesman away from his business? People with medical conditions etc? You sound so entitled.
I hope a very concerned mother isn’t reading the comments. Totally brutal. If you are, ignore them. Clearly none of them have children and if they do, yikes.
“there should be a clear system” “we were treated”
This whole letter is so dystopian. I think we are too used to money making things change we aren’t thinking clearly, Respectfully and I understand your concern but, there’s a war, all the rules don’t apply. Your concerns and annoyances, may have been warrented before a war, but airspace flights are last minute issues during a war……even money doesn’t make you a priority here,
actually money never makes you a priority over others, It’s an _illusion_
Omg seriously?? You’ve got to Relax Mom
Noone is stuck,
1. She’s with hundreds of thousands of Acheinu Bnei Yisroel.
2. Elal is doing whatever they can to get everyone home.
You seem more obsessed with the price you paid for the ticket, and because you paid full fare you expect the airline to pamper you, well tens of thousands paid full fare, you don’t really expect the airline to waive the magic wand and expect to get tens of thousands on flight instantaneously to you? Just sit back and let God Run the World,
Mods don’t post she got enough backlash from everyone else
@rescue: actually there can not be enough backlash for such a letter. Guess what there is a war going on. Some soldiers are dying to protect your daughter and some are laying their lives on the line. Civilians are dying. The US is investing a massive campaign to rid the world of the largest terror organization in the world and all you can think about it is the extra money you paid for a ticket? Demanding better service like the prototypical spoiled American? If this is not a fake letter just trying to get angry responses then it is indeed a very sad reflection on our dor.
One of the owners of El Al is Rabbi Pinchas Abuhatzeira, son of Rabbi Elazar z”l, who was stabbed and killed by a maniac.
Rabbi Pinchas inherited a staggering $367 million.