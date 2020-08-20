



YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Zalman Nechemiya Goldberg ZT”L (88), son-in-law of HaRav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, and a major Posek in Eretz Yisroel.

Rav Goldberg was the editor in chief of the Encyclopedia HaTalmudis and was the Rosh Kollel of Sadigurah – Yeshiva Daas Moshe.

He was also a Dayan on the “Bais Din Hagadol”.

Rav Goldberg was Niftar on Thursday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after suffering a stroke with brain hemorrhaging last week.

The Levaya will be held tonight at Shamgar in Yerushalayim.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

