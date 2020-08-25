DEVELOPING: Spike In COVID-19 Cases Reported In Frum Communities





The past two weeks have seen a small spike in COVID-19 cases in various Frum Communities, YWN has learned.

There have been a few new cases in Flatbush, Boro Park, Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Monsey (Rockland County), and some in the Catskills.

While the vast majority of these cases have either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, a few of the cases have resulted in hospiizations.

In Boro Park, the Bobober Mosdos are warning their Kehilah about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community and urging those with underlying illnesses or over 60 years old to follow social distancing rules. A flyer in Yiddish from Bobov was sent out to their Chassidim (see below). The notice states that there are some cases who have been admitted to the ICU.

Doctors that YWN spoke with all state the same: While there is no cause for panic, people should continue to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitizers, because that is the only way to stop the spread.

