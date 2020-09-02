Trump Slams “Crazy Nancy” Over Maskless Hair Salon Visit [VIDEO]

President Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for “constantly lecturing everyone else” after she visited a San Francisco hair salon earlier this week, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fox News first reported Pelosi’s visit to the salon and obtained security footage, which showed her walking through the studio with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose. The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.
Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.
The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
Let’s face it…Pelosi is a fraud!!!
She is one of the richest members of Congress (FACT), and as a privileged person has ALWAYS personally shown that she is entitled to special treatment. She is vicious in pursuit of whom she sees as political enemies, but never looks at herself in the mirror (except at a beauty salon).
So Nancy Polosi, who appears on TV daily, arranged to get her hair done at a closed salon, and didn’t wear a mask when puting her head under a sink. Donald Trump promotes American Nazis, puts assylum seeking children in cages after kidnapping them from their families. And which of these two people do the vast majority of your readers support? Your value systems are broken. As Jews, you are shameful representatives of the legacy of Avraham Avinu.
So Nancy Pelosi, who appears on TV daily, arranged to get her hair done at a closed salon, and didn’t wear a mask when puting her head under a sink. Donald Trump promotes American Nazis, puts assylum seeking children in cages after kidnapping them from their families. And which of these two people do the vast majority of your readers support? Your value systems are broken. As Jews, you are shameful representatives of the legacy of Avraham Avinu.
Phony Marxist Democrats keep preaching to us that we must listen to scientists. Apparently Nazi Pelosi got her clearance from Fraud Fauchi.
We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! From President Trump’s Mouth to G-d’s Ears, and cannot happen soon enough.
What a complete dumbbell. The guy who just packed in hundreds of people without masks with no distancing is criticizing Nancy Pelosi for being in an empty hair salon.