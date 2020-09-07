KEEPING THE CHILDREN SAFE: Crown Heights Shomrim Seen In Bullet-Proof Vests As Children Walk To School [PHOTOS]

Crown Heights Shomrim volunteers wearing bullet-proof vests flooded the streets on Monday morning to ensure that all children made it to Yeshiva and school safely.
Crown Heights coordinator Gadi Hershkop tells YWN that although there are no specific threats against the community, Shomrim will once again be on the streets this afternoon at 4:00PM, to ensure that the children return safely to their homes from Yeshiva.
If you see anything suspicious, please call the NYPD (911) and the Crown Heights Shomrim Hotline 24 hours a day at 718-774-3333.
This is not a daily occurance but being that today is Labor Day & in Crown Hts there is usually the West Indian Parade , even though it was cancelled Shomrim are on the alert.
As a person who is privileged to live in the Holyland, i am saddened and shocked that this is what is the new norm in Crown Heights. The US has been a very nice place for Jews to live the last 60 years but, how sustainable is this??? I’m not saying there aren’t crazy things in Israel but, this is too far, kids need to be watched to go to school with bodyguards that are wearing bullet proof vests??? I know it’s very difficult to move to Israel, you have to sacrifice alot and it maybe pretentious for me to offer unsolicited advice on a message board but, this is crazy, this is too far, what’s the next level down??? Who would of thought that this would be what the Goldenie Medina would have come too….so sad…May Hashem continue to protect Klal Israel everywhere…