KEEPING THE CHILDREN SAFE: Crown Heights Shomrim Seen In Bullet-Proof Vests As Children Walk To School [PHOTOS]





Crown Heights Shomrim volunteers wearing bullet-proof vests flooded the streets on Monday morning to ensure that all children made it to Yeshiva and school safely.

Crown Heights coordinator Gadi Hershkop tells YWN that although there are no specific threats against the community, Shomrim will once again be on the streets this afternoon at 4:00PM, to ensure that the children return safely to their homes from Yeshiva.

If you see anything suspicious, please call the NYPD (911) and the Crown Heights Shomrim Hotline 24 hours a day at 718-774-3333.

PHOTO CREDITS: Itzik Roytman.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







