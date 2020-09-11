ANOTHER HISTORIC TRUMP PEACE DEAL: Bahrain To Normalize Ties With Israel

According to multiple reports, President Trump is expected to announce another historic peace deal. The announcement is expected later Friday, and will state that Bahrain will normalize relations with Israel.

KAN News reports that Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa will be in Washington ahead of a White House ceremony on Tuesday where Israel and another Gulf power, the United Arab Emirates, will formally establish ties.

The UAE-Israel ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on Aug. 13. The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)