CHILLING: Iran Threatened Trump of Sleeper-Cell Attacks Inside U.S. Ahead of B-2 Airstrikes

In a chilling backchannel warning just days before last night’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran reportedly threatened President Donald Trump with domestic terror attacks if the United States launched any offensive action, NBC reports.

The threat, delivered through an intermediary at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada last week, warned of sleeper-cell operatives embedded within the U.S. who could be activated in retaliation. Trump abruptly departed the summit on June 16 to deliberate on military options amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Sources include two senior U.S. officials and an individual with direct knowledge of the classified threat, who confirmed that the communique made clear Tehran’s intent to target the U.S. homeland if provoked.

In a statement posted to social media following the overnight strikes, Trump delivered a stern message: “Any Iranian retaliation against the United States WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.”

Federal agencies remain on high alert. The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin today warning that the Iran conflict “is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States.” The alert raised the possibility of terrorist attacks on American soil, especially in the event that Iranian clerical leadership issues a religious edict—or fatwa—authorizing such violence.

The bulletin also outlined concerns over potential Iranian cyberattacks and assassination attempts targeting U.S. officials connected to the 2020 killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.

Despite struggling previously to carry out major plots on American soil, Iran has long sought to build networks capable of acting when ordered. DHS officials say these threats must be taken seriously amid a volatile geopolitical moment.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed the administration is “looking very closely” at the possibility of an Iranian-backed attack within the U.S. homeland.

Vance pointed to national security vulnerabilities tied to the southern border, stating, “We know that some of those people who crossed during the Biden administration were on terrorism watch lists.” He added that there is not yet a “full accounting” of all individuals who may have entered without proper vetting.

A senior European diplomat familiar with Iran’s capabilities warned that Tehran’s reach extends well beyond the Middle East. “The U.S. and its allies believe Iran retains the operational ability to strike American and European nationals abroad—far outside traditional conflict zones,” the diplomat said.

