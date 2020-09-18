Rosh Hashanah Greetings From YWN – As It Enters Its 16th Year

On this Erev Rosh Hashanah morning of 5780/81, we would like to thank the Ribono Shel Olam for all the Chessed He has shown us since the founding of YWN and allowing us to grow into the website our vast readership have all come to trust and count on. We thank our hundreds of thousands of devoted readers across the globe for visiting YWN each day, patronizing our advertisers, and continuing to make our website grow into your #1 stop for breaking news. We started YWN more than fifteen years ago, and without your participation, we would not be entering our 16th year together. By gaining your trust over the past 15 years, YWN has been able to break every major story of interest to our readers, and has stayed far ahead of the curve.

Thanks to our entire staff of reporters, the YWN Israel Bureau staff, office personnel, our photo & video staff – including: JDN, Hillel Engel, Yehuda Boltshauser (the ENTIRE STAFF at Kuvien Images & YWN Israel), PhotoDynamics, and the rest of the team – for capturing as many photos & videos as possible of anything of interest for the YWN readership.

We thank the hundreds upon hundreds of advertisers – and our superb sales staff – Chaim, Chayale (with an “E), David, Hadassa, Yoshi, Aryeh, Shmuel, Daniel, Shalom, Tamara, Yekusiel and Yisroel – that help us stay in business, and all of you who click on the ads. We know they may seem annoying, but it allows us to keep bringing you news as it happens 24 hours a day. With offices in Baltimore, New York, Lakewood and Jerusalem, our staff is working around the clock to bring you the latest news in live time as we have proven over and over for fifteen straight years. Special thanks to the staff at the Baltimore Headquarters (Chaim C.) and our tech team in Israel (headed by Daniel G.) and Canada (Shalom S.) for their incredible dedication and tireless work on the technical end to make sure YWN stays ahead of the curve in every way possible.

We thank the more than 50,000 that have signed up to WhatsApp Groups and WhatsApp Status for breaking news, the nearly 70,000 who follow @YWN on Twitter, the nearly 90,000 who follow @TheYeshivaWorld on Instagram, and the tens of thousands who follow us on @YeshivaWorldNews on Facebook.

On that note, I would like personally to thank everyone once again for reading Yeshiva World News, and making this site THE undisputed largest Frum news website on the Internet.

May Hashem grant us all a year of prosperity, health, security, safety, and may we be Zoche to have the Zechus of reporting the arrival of Moshiach!

Kisiva Vachasima Tova to all!

ויהי רצון שתזכו לכתיבה וחתימה טובה לחיים טובים וארוכים בספרן של צדיקים גמורים

YWN Editor.