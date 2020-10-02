TEHILLIM: Gadol HaDor HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Is Positive For COVID-19

Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, 93, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Erev Sukkos. Baruch Hashem, his condition is good and he is at home learning his regular sedarim as usual under close medical supervision.

HaRav Chaim’s family members stated: “Due to changes in the Rav’s temperature, the Rav was tested and was found positive for the coronavirus. B’Siyata Dishmaya, the Rav is currently feeling well and is continuing his sidrei limud as usual and of course, is under close medical supervision.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shamriyahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)