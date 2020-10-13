TRAGEDY IN CHICAGO: Baal Tzedkah Yoni Kohn Z”L, Victim Of Car Crash

Tragedy stuck the Chicago community, as word spread of the tragic Petira of Yoni Kohn Z”L, a well know Baal Tzedakah and Baal Chesed.

According to news sources, a car crash occurred around 12:00PM on Monday in northern Van Buren County, Michigan. Yoni Z”L was one of the victims.

Two other adults from another vehicle lost their lives in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Yoni Z”L, who was just 46-years-old, was a beloved father and husband and community member, whose Chesed and Tzedakah were far reaching – not just in Chicago. He was well-known in the nursing home and real estate industries.

He resided in Edison, NJ, and Lakewood prior to moving back to Chicago.

In addition to his countless acts of Chesed, Yoni owned a jet and was a pilot, and quietly flew hundreds of Niftarim to Kever Yisroel over the years. When he resided in Edison NJ, he was bothered that there was no Bikur Cholim house at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, so he single-handedly purchased a property across from the hospital, and built a beautiful facility for people to stay in.

Further information and the Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

