Coronavirus Is Shuttering Geulah Businesses and Restaurants For Good

The Coronavirus was never only a plague that affected people medically, it is also an economic plague, and one that affects people’s sports and mental health as well in at least an indirect fashion. The effect that the plague has had on Israel’s economy has been monstrous. While many people talk about the effects, and the government hands out stipends or a few tax benefits to business owners, many have fallen through the cracks and not been eligible for this assistance.

The entire country has been affected by this, and one of the many places where the effects are visible is the neighborhood of Geulah in Jerusalem, as dozens of stores have put up “for sale” or “for rent” signs.

Many store owners who were interviewed by BeChadrei Charedim told the news site that the summer days where they were allowed to be open for a short time, causing them to rehire their workers, did the stores more damage than good, as many customers simply didn’t return and the cost of business stayed the same. Even stores that were considered to be “essential” and were allowed to remain open during the lockdown have suffered irrevocably.

One such store, Felafel Shlomo, was founded prior to the State of Israel. It opened its doors in 1934. The store, which has taken on a mythological presence, closed its doors for good during the current lockdown. Many of the stores received the majority of their income from the Yeshiva and Seminary students who would frequent the neighborhood to shop for Judaica items. All of those customers have disappeared and the stores are following in their path.

Geulah isn’t the only neighborhood that has dozens of stores closing but it is a vibrant one.

On Wednesday, Ynet news website reported that restaurant owners were told that according to the developing exit strategy being prepared by the government they will be able to open their businesses towards the end of November. The article interviewed a number of restaurant owners across the country who said that it simply wasn’t worth it, and if they ever open again it won’t be until April or May.

According to some experts, the economic impact of the virus will be felt in Israel for a decade or more.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)