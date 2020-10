The name Chaim has been added to Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Busel, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Rabbeinu Yaakov Yosef of Edison NJ.

The Rosh Yeshiva remains in critical condition, since being hospitalized before Rosh Hashanah with COVID-19.

Please say Tehillim for Chaim Yaakov ben Faiga.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)