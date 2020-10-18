WATCH IT: NYS Assemblyman BLASTS Governor Cuomo For “Stoking Embers Of Anti-Semitism”

NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein released an update on the current situation with Governor Cuomop’s shutdown, but tore into NY Governor Cuomo in his message.
Eichenstein minced no words as he blasted the Governor for taking his “hate-driven messaging to a National audience”.
Eichenstein says “[Cuomo is] saying things like the Orthodox Jewish community don’t want to follow the rules…. or members of the Orthodox community – they never comply the rules…. and referring to the Orthodox Community as a politically-powerful community.”
“This is outrageous and devisive language!”, Eichenstein said.
“He [Cuomo] is shamelessly stoking the embers of anti-Semitism. There is no other way to put it!”
Watch the full video below:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Sorry Simcha Eichenstein, Cuomo is perhaps being too blunt in how he’s saying it.
Bottom line….if the frum neighborhoods were following protocol, masks etc, which most still aren’t doing except outside where they think the “media” might see them.
Who are you fooling. Even if you don’t believe in masks. That’s the law. If everyone followed the letter of the law and then still there’d still be rise, would be be a different story.
This country is going to the dogs while our “leaders” fight among themselves. Well said, Assemblyman Eichenstein. We pray to the Real Boss that we should see an end to this, b’meirah b’yomenu.
giving unlimited power to one person is a recipe for disaster, even a tzadik like cuomo. he should be stripped of his exclusive power to decide ,immediately. he gets up in the morning twists the law with impunity. every day is a year. DO IT NOW, NOT LATER
Masterful erudition! Eloquent and to the point! Simcha leaves no point vague! Keep it up! I wish we had heard from you last week. Surprisingly not a word from anyone in office!
Why don’t we get some good jewish lawyers to come together and figure out how to get rid of these 2 reshaim……Cuomo and Deblasio? Please anyone explain to me why it hasn’t been done yet???