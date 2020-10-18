WATCH IT: NYS Assemblyman BLASTS Governor Cuomo For “Stoking Embers Of Anti-Semitism”

NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein released an update on the current situation with Governor Cuomop’s shutdown, but tore into NY Governor Cuomo in his message.

Eichenstein minced no words as he blasted the Governor for taking his “hate-driven messaging to a National audience”.

Eichenstein says “[Cuomo is] saying things like the Orthodox Jewish community don’t want to follow the rules…. or members of the Orthodox community – they never comply the rules…. and referring to the Orthodox Community as a politically-powerful community.”

“This is outrageous and devisive language!”, Eichenstein said.

“He [Cuomo] is shamelessly stoking the embers of anti-Semitism. There is no other way to put it!”

Watch the full video below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)