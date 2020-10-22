TODAY IN FLATBUSH: Sephardic Community Plasma Drive – PLEASE DONATE!

The Sephardic Community in Flatbush is holding a plasma drive today, organized by Flatbush Hatzolah and Mount Sinai Hospital.
If you had COVID and have recovered you can help save a life! Your blood may contain antibodies that fight the virus and can help critically ill people. Mount Sinai is looking to screen you as a volunteer.
Help save the lives of COVID patients and make a Kiddush Hashem as well!
TESTING LOCATION
Thursday 10/22/2020
11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
6:30 PM to 9:30 PM
Shaare Zion
2030 Ocean Parkway
Brooklyn, NY 11223
