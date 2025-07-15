Trump Accuses “Shifty Adam Schiff” of “Ripping Off America” With Alleged Mortgage Fraud

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an unusually detailed and pointed accusation against longtime adversary Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), alleging in a Truth Social post that the senator engaged in a years-long “pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud” tied to a property in Maryland.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Shiff [sic] was a scam artist,” Trump wrote, before claiming that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division determined Schiff improperly declared a Maryland home as his primary residence to obtain favorable mortgage terms—despite his role as a California congressman.

Trump outlined what he described as a fraudulent timeline spanning more than a decade, from a refinancing deal in 2009 to the home’s eventual reclassification in 2020. “Crooked Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice,” Trump wrote.

No public evidence has been presented to support the allegations, and as of Tuesday evening, neither Fannie Mae nor any federal agency has confirmed an investigation.

Schiff has since responded, calling the attack “baseless” and politically motivated. “Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason,” he wrote on X. “So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown.”

The back-and-forth marks a major escalation in the Trump-Schiff feud, which began during the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian election interference and intensified during Trump’s first impeachment trial, where Schiff served as lead manager.

Schiff characterized Trump’s latest attack as “political retribution” and accused the president of attempting to deflect attention from ongoing controversies—including growing backlash over the Epstein files controversy.

Direct accusations of criminal conduct by one sitting official against another remain rare in U.S. politics, particularly without corroborating evidence.

