NJ Extends State of Emergency As Daily COVID-19 Cases Are At Highest Since May

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Saturday morning that he signed an executive order extending the state’s public health emergency for another 30 days — the announcement came as he said the state was reporting the highest daily number of new positive COVID-19 cases since May.

About 30 minutes before announcing the extension of the public health emergency, Murphy tweeted out the ominous numbers: “URGENT UPDATE: We’re reporting 1,994 new positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our cumulative total to 227,339,” “We haven’t seen daily case numbers this high since May. We’re still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously.”

(AP)