BICHASDEI HASHEM: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Has Recovered From COVID-19

The doctor treating Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky has released a statement that the Gadol Hador has recovered from COVID-19.

As YWN had reported, his symptoms were B”H never severe and remained at home learning 20 hours each day since he was diagnosed on Erev Sukkos.

His name for Tehillim is Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)