ELECTION FUN: Trump Supporters Follow Biden Bus All Day In Houston With Hearse [VIDEO]

Some hardcore #MAGA fans decided to have a good time today, and trailed a Biden-Harris Campaign bus all day in Houston with a hearse!
According to multiple Twitter reports, the Biden-Harris bus was running through red lights all day to try and lose the hearse from tailing them.
Here is video of the bus jumping a red light:
I love the Hearst following Biden’s bus. Picking up [email protected] Clintons suicides! @Dancermom5678 https://t.co/CjCE4bVhQ8
— Tracy Ann (@quattro_mom) October 29, 2020
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)