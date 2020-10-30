ELECTION FUN: Trump Supporters Follow Biden Bus All Day In Houston With Hearse [VIDEO]

Some hardcore #MAGA fans decided to have a good time today, and trailed a Biden-Harris Campaign bus all day in Houston with a hearse!

According to multiple Twitter reports, the Biden-Harris bus was running through red lights all day to try and lose the hearse from tailing them.

Here is video of the bus jumping a red light:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)