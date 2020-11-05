NO RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH: Dem Lawmakers Want Twitter To Suspend Trump Account

Democratic lawmakers are urging Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account, suggesting none of his tweets should be posted until all ballots have been counted in the 2020 presidential election.

The president, whose Twitter comments Wednesday complained about Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s lead among mail-in ballots and claimed victory for himself in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina before counting was finished, has been spreading “pure disinformation,” Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly said on the social media platform.

“Suspend his account, @Twitter,” Connolly wrote. “Valid votes are being counted. This is America, not Russia.”

Rhode Island’s Rep. David Cicilline said Trump’s Wednesday tweets were “a threat to our democracy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)