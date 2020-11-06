YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav David Feinstein ZATZAL, one of the Poskei Hador and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorh in the United States. He was the Rosh Yeshiva of Meshiva Tiferes Yerushalayim in the Lower East Side on Manhattan. He was 91.

Rav David was born in 1929 in Lyuban, (the former USSR), and immigrated to the United States in 1936 with his father, the late Posek hador, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein ZATZAL.

After the Petira of Rav Moshe in 1986, Rav David assumed the leadership of the Yeshiva. He wrote many Seforim.

His Anivus was legendary, never putting on the attire worn by most Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbonim (Frock – long black jacket, and up-hat). For those that have ever visited the Yeshiva, it says it all. Despite the simplicity in the way he lived, his phone rang literally 24 hours a day, with the most difficult Halachic Shailos pouring in from all over the world. He respond to each question firmly and with clarity.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

Heartbroken at news of passing of Rabbi Dovid Feinstein–Rosh HaYeshiva of Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem and Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. Agudath Israel and the entire Orthodox community have benefited from his Torah wisdom and guidance for decades–the pain and loss overwhelm. pic.twitter.com/vq7e2RT0RF — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) November 6, 2020

