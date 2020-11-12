ANOTHER NYC SHUTDOWN LOOMING? DeBlasio Warns That Schools And Businesses Could Be Closed

As COVID cases continue to rise in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says there is still time to prevent a second wave of coronavirus but warns restrictions could be coming.

Se Blasio said Tuesday that if the city’s seven-day average positive test rate exceeds 3%, schools will return to remote learning. The seven-day average Wednesday stood at 2.52%, according to de Blasio.

De Blasio said that there are no current plans for new restrictions but cautioned that they could be coming in the days or weeks ahead and include businesses and schools.

He said that people need to avoid indoor gatherings and to wear masks at all times in public.

“This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “We can do it, but we have to act NOW.”

The New York City public school system is the largest school district in the US and consists of 1,600 public schools.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)