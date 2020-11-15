SO CONFUSING: Trump Tweets That Biden “Won”, But Then Tweets That “I Concede NOTHING”

0
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that Joe Biden had “won” the presidential election, while saying that the election was rigged.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote, before claiming that no watchers or observers had been allowed.

But a few minutes after the tweet, Trump appeared to rush back to Twitter to make it clear he was not conceding.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” Trump wrote. “I concede NOTHING!” He went on to repeat his claim that the election was rigged.

In his tweets, Trump stated that mechanical glitches with voting machines on election night “were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes.”

Trump is yet to concede the election and the delay — which has extended for over a week — is already keeping Biden from receiving high-level intelligence briefings and complicating his team’s plans to move swiftly on the coronavirus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)