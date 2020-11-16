JUST IN: Yaakov Litzman Back As Housing Minister After Resigning In Protest Two Months Ago

Yaakov Litzman will once again be the Housing and Construction Minister, it was announced on Monday afternoon.

The decision was made after he consulted with the Gerrer Rebbe, and Litzman met with PM Netanyahu.

As YWN reported in September, Litzman resigned after a lockdown was ordered over the Yomim Tovim. Litzman claimed at the time that a lockdown should have been implemented a month earlier instead of during the Yomim Tovim, and the government failed to do because it would “ruin summer vacation for Israeli tourists”.

Litzman is no stranger to resigning in protest and then returning a few months later.

In November 2017, Litzman resigned as Health Minister over Chillul Shabbos. He returned a while later in that incident as well.

He also threatened to quit numerous times over the years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)