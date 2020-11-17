BREAKING: PM Netanyahu & President Rivlin Both Speak To Biden, Congratulate Him, Agree To Meet Soon

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Joe Biden. In a warm conversation, the President-elect reiterated his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the special bond between Israel and the US is a fundamental component of Israel’s security and its policy.

The two agreed to meet soon in order to discuss the many issues on the agenda and reiterated the need to continue bolstering the steadfast alliance between the US and Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, President of Israel Reuven Rivlin spoke to President-elect Joe Biden and congratulated him on his election.

Rivlin’s remarks to Biden released to the media said:

“The United States of America has no stronger ally than the State of Israel, there is nothing stronger than the friendship between the American people and the Israeli people, and the President of the United States of America has no greater friend than the President of the State of Israel, as we have proved over the years,” said the president to the president-elect.

“As a long-standing friend of the State of Israel, you know that our friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics and that we have no doubt that, under your leadership, the United States is committed to Israel’s security and success,” added the president.

The president added that he hoped to work with the president-elect to build further bridges and hope across the region as the recently signed Abraham Accords have done. “I was happy to welcome you to Jerusalem as Vice President, and I would be happy to welcome you here when you come to Jerusalem as President,” he said, and asked President-elect Biden to also convey his best wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)