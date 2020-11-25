SEE THIS: Trump Phones Into Pennsylvania Senate Committee “THIS ELECTION WAS RIGGED, WE WON PA BY ALOT”

President Donald Trump told Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday that the Nov. 3 election was a “fraud” and that they should be applauded for raising questions about the results in the pivotal battleground state.

Hours after canceling plans to travel to Gettysburg, where lawmakers are holding an event to question the results, Trump phoned into the meeting and accused Democrats of cheating to steal the election. He also made claims of voter suppression and other irregularities.

“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country. And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot,” the president said.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani joined other Republicans at a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee meeting in Gettysburg on election issues and alleged irregularities.

One interesting moment at the hearing was when the crowd gasped after finding out that a mysterious spike of votes in Pennsylvania had 600,000 votes for Biden and only 3,200 for President Trump.

Mr. Trump was previously expected to join Giuliani at the hearing at 12:30 p.m. ET but the trip was canceled. The change in plans came after Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Epshteyn attended a press conference at the Republican National Committee last week alongside Giuliani, and participated in a radio interview with the former mayor Sunday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)