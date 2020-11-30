COMMUNITY ON EDGE: Two Robberies In Crown Heights On Sunday Night, One At Gunpoint

The Crown Heights Jewish community is on edge after two people were mugged on Sunday night – in two separate incidents.

Sources tell YWN that in the first incident, two black males approached a 19-year-old Jewish man on Union Street and Albany Avenue at around 7:00PM.

The two men displayed a firearm, and demanded his wallet and cell phone. But that wasn’t all. They they demanded that the man wire them the money he had available in a bank account (around $180) using Venmo or CashApp. They then took a photo of his drivers license and threatened him not to call the police, or they will come to his home and kill him. The suspects also had the victim turn off his phone so police could not track the phone.

The two suspects then got into their vehicle, and left the area.

The entire mugging was captured on security camera footage, and lasted nearly 4 minutes as cars drive down the street.

Police described the suspects as being around 6 foot 2 inches, black and blue hoodies, with their faces covered with COVID masks.

Just a few hours later, a Jewish woman was walking on Rutland Road near Troy Avenue, when a black male approached her and demanded her wallet. When she resisted, the man violently shoved her to the floor, grabbed her wallet and fled.

Crown Heights Hatzolah was called to treat the woman.

The NYPD and Crown Heights Shomrim responded to both incidents and searched the areas, but were unable to catch any suspect.

The NYPD and Shomrim are both increasing patrols throughout the entire area in light of the incidents.

