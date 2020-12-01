Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Tolls Now Collected In Both Directions

There’s a new toll system for drivers crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Split tolls go into effect on Dec. 1.

That means drivers must pay to cross the bridge in both directions, but the total for a round trip equals the toll that was only collected on one side before.

The MTA said the change should ease congestion on Staten Island.

For years, drivers bypassed tolls by entering Staten Island through New Jersey and then heading to Brooklyn.

The new ‘split-tolling’ law ends the process that charged travelers double on just the westbound side (toward Staten Island) and no charge on the eastbound side (toward Brooklyn). Instead motorists will be charged half of the original price in each direction. The new law does not raise the total round-trip fee.

For motorists traveling with an E-ZPass the charge for each direction will now be $6.12 – which results in a $12.24 charge for round-trip.

Motorists without an E-ZPass, will have to dig a bit deeper in to their wallets. Travelers who decide to pay by mail will now be charged a $9.50 fee in each direction – for a total of $19.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)