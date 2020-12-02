Ready to save on healthcare? “Health-Share 101” is less than a week away!





United Refuah Healthshare’s first ever “health-share 101” free webinar is less than one week away!





As the Jewish community’s first health sharing organization, United Refuah HealthShare is saving the average member $10,000-$20,000 a year on healthcare.





Not sure how health-sharing works? Sound too good to be true?





Get all your questions answered at an exciting, informative and concise webinar coming up on Sunday, December 6 at 8pm.





Save $100 off your enrollment fee when you sign up!





[Register for Our Webinar]





In this webinar, you will:





Learn how health-sharing works

Understand United Refuah’s monthly contribution levels

Discover whether United Refuah is the right fit for you

Meet United Refuah founders and members





Discover how we split costs between members, resulting in drastically lower prices and dramatically higher satisfaction rates.





So, are you ready to start saving? Sign up today to secure your spot!





[Register for Our Webinar]

[Apply for Membership]