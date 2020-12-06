Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID

Rudy Giuliani, who has led President Trump’s legal challenges to try and overturn the election, has tested positive for coronavirus, the president said Sunday.

“[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, 76, has spent the last month traveling the country fighting the election results in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona on behalf of the president. On Wednesday, he attended a hearing in the Michigan House of Representatives where he was seen without a mask and argued the election was riddled with fraud.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)