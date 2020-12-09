NY Could Get Vaccine This Weekend; 200+ Jump In COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday outlined a preliminary timeline for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City.

According to de Blasio, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive as early as Dec. 15 while the Moderna vaccine is set to arrive as early as Dec. 22.

The city will post vaccine information as it comes available on the city’s website, nyc.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Cuomo explained the initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines would be distributed throughout the state.

He announced during his press conference on Wednesday that the state is expecting to receive 170,000 doses of the vaccine, as soon as this weekend.

The first batch of vaccines will be distributed to nursing home residents and staff followed by health care workers.

Of the 170,000 doses for New York: 72,000 doses will go to New York City, 26,500 to Long Island, and 19,200 to the Mid-Hudson region. The rest are spread out among the other regions in the state.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York jumped by more than 200 on Monday as the state recorded 74 new virus-related deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

As of Monday, 4,835 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 233 from Sunday, Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. Nine hundred and six of the 4,835 patients were in intensive care units, and 493 were on ventilators.

The 74 new fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 27,307, the governor said.

