An Epic Drive Thru Culminates in The Event of the Year!

Thousands of Jews worldwide have been driving together for weeks. This historic trip will culminate with a crowd of well over 50,000 people of all ages, from all segments of Klal Yisroel, all joined together with one goal in mind.

The Annual RCCS Auction Event will be the last stop of the drive! And history will be made that night.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Klal Yisroel has joined a Drive Thru campaign. Due to the pandemic and lockdown guidelines, this year’s auction had to be modified, but the results were far more. Despite having zero percent contact, incredible success was achieved. While the RCCS signature house parties could not be held this year, communities joined together virtually and remotely, showing that they stand united with Cholei Yisroel no matter what circumstances arise.

The culmination of the Drive Thru will be the 2020 RCCS Auction Event, which will take place Tonight at 8:30 pm. History will be made at the event, as, with Hashem’s help, RCCS will surpass their ambitious goal of raising $2.8 million for Cholei Yisroel.

The exciting, action-packed event will be hosted by the renowned Chaskel Bennett, featuring the legendary Rabbi Bentzion Klatzko

A highlight of the inspirational and amazing evening will be an extremely entertaining Live Game Show, featuring host Mendy Pellin, and a panel of celebrities including Lipa Schmeltzer,

Joey Newcomb, and Yoely Lebowitz.

Over the course of the evening, hours of fun that await. All-star musical performances, inspirational messages, moving first-hand accounts of dealing with illness, and informative panels will keep you spellbound well into the night. It will all be part of the incredible evening.

The night will be chock-full of surprises and mind-blowing entertainment – for the sole purpose of providing hope and support to cancer patients in our midst.

Tonight, we will have the opportunity to celebrate together as the $2.8 million goal is smashed and the Drive Thru bursts past the finish line!

Speed up and join the momentum by visiting www.RCCSauction.org or 877-332-2808 to secure your chance at winning fabulous prizes. The more you donate, the better the prizes you are eligible to win! And every dollar you donate will bring crucial relief to a distressed cancer patient. And who knows, you may just win big!

Tune in at 877-332-2808 or visit www.rccsauction.org for a thrilling night that will cap off an amazing drive.