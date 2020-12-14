BREAKING: DeBlasio Warns New Yorkers Of A ‘Full Shutdown In The Coming Weeks

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said that a “full shutdown” is possible in the coming weeks, a decision he said the state would ultimately decide, as infections continues to rise.

“We’re seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven’t seen since May and we have got to stop that momentum — or else, our hospital system will be threatened,” de Blasio said on CNN.

“This kind of momentum that the disease has right now? We’ve got to stop it. We’ve got to stop it before it causes too much damage, too much pain,” he continued. “And we have to stop it to give time for the vaccine to really be properly distributed.”

And if this momentum doesn’t stop?

“There’s the potential of having to do a full pause, a full shutdown, in the coming weeks, because we can’t let this kind of momentum go,” the mayor said.

(AP)