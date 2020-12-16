BREAKING: Massive Blaze Tears Through Boro Park Shul [VIDEOS]

A fast moving blaze fire destroyed a Shul in Boro Park on Wednesday morning.

The fire started at around 8:00AM in Rabbi Felder’s Shul located at 4901 18th Avenue.

Heavy fire was seen blowing out the windows and heavy fire conditions were reported.

As of this posting (8:20AM) there were no reports of any injuries.

Bichasdei Hashem there are no injuries reported.

Misaskim tells YWN that a Sefer Torah was rescued from the basement. The handle of the (fireprooof) Sifrei Torah safe in the Shul has melted from the heat and is sealed shut. It will take time to have it opened to check the condition of the Sifrei Torah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)