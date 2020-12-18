PHOTOS: Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Visits UAE For Shabbos – First Chief Rabbi To Ever Visit An Arab Country

Hagaon HaRav Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel traveled to Dubai on Thursday in the first-ever visit by a sitting chief rabbi to an Arab country. He is scheduled to remain in the United Arab Emirates until Sunday.

During his visit, HaRav Yosef plans to attend a ceremony building a mikvah and dedicate a new Shul in Abu Dhabi. He will also meet with senior Emirati officials, and inaugurate a newly certified Jewish (children’s) school

On Friday HaRav Yosef visited the first Kosher restaurant of the UAE at the Armani in the Burj Khalifa.

