You Too Can Help Save Lives: Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim announces another Plasma drive in Lakewood

Coming on the heels of a very successful recent plasma drive, Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim has announced a second drive to help save even more lives.

Here’s what Kip Kuttner, Miller-Keystone medical director had to say about the recent drive:

If you’ve recovered from covid-19, your plasma can save others!

When a person recovers from covid-19 they have unique antibodies in their plasma. By collecting this plasma and giving it to ill patients, we hope we can provide a boost to the patient’s antibodies and help stimulate recovery.

The plasma supply is dwindling, hospital usage is up so your donation is critically important.

Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim of Lakewood, Covid Plasma Initiative and Streamlive Verify are running a convalescent plasma drive here in Lakewood on December 27, 2020 from 9:00am-4:00pm at:

LTC/Streamline Verify

100 Boulevard of Americas

Sign up as soon as possible, as registration is closing soon.

If you have donated at our previous drive in the summer, or you have positive covid-19 antibody labs please register to donate by calling Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim at 855-905-3020 ext 3 (plasma) or email [email protected]

You can save a life! Sign up now!