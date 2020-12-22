WATCH: Sassover Rebbe Slams COVID Vaccine, Calls Doctors “Murderers”

During his final shiur on Chanukah, Rabbi Yosef Dovid Teitelbaum, otherwise known as the Sassover Rebber, raised a number of tough questions with regard to the distribution of the Coronavirus vaccinations that are now being administered in Israel and other countries.

“It is not easy for me to say this. I thought a lot about whether to speak and I know I will be criticized for it. The Gedolim have stated their opinion regarding vaccinations and I am like dust before them but even dust can say its opinion.”

“I had the good fortune to be partly responsible for saving the lives of 30,000 people who received the Matan Chaim drops. I gave these drops in America as well. People who were willing to commit the folly of going to the hospital where nobody recovered, I begged them not to go and gave them Matan Chaim drops and they recovered.”

The Rebbe went on to attack many members of the medical society. “The doctors are murderers since they don’t permit the use of the drops and these murderers are now telling us to take the vaccine. I don’t know, maybe it’s a good vaccine but we don’t know. When will we know? When there is harm? Already now they are saying that people with allergies can’t take it, as it is a live virus being injected into the body.”

The Rebbe then begged forgiveness from those who have different opinions. “With all due respect to those Askanim who went and researched the issue and then went to the Gedolim and obtained their signatures allowing for their followers to take the vaccines, I’m not talking about them since they have their interests and can help people. But to those who ask me, I tell them to care for their own lives and not take the vaccine.”

The Rebbe then sharply attacked the Israeli government for the way it has managed the pandemic. “Life is worthless in the eyes of the government. Only commerce is permitted. Prayer and shuls are forbidden, weddings are prohibited, one couldn’t even marry in a minyan this year, since they wanted ‘to cause us to forget Your Torah.’ There was never such an edict prohibiting weddings. The miracle took place that the police were too lazy to enforce it. These are the people who are supposed to save lives? These are the Greeks and the Hellenists. We have Torah sages. When it comes to matters regarding issues of life and death, we need a Sanhedrin. We cannot suffice with a proclamation by Askanim who took their research to the Gedolim.”

I sat with Rabbi Elyashiv in 1980, and we discussed a medical matter for more than two hours. At the end of our deliberation, Rabbi Elyashiv said: How can one take responsibility for a product that has only been on the market for a year or two? How are we to know that it won’t cause harm later? How can we permit a person to let such a thing enter one’s body? Perhaps we could allow it if the item was on the market for such a short time and the entire world checked it, not just a few companies.”

The full Drasha of the Rebbe is below in Yiddish:

