NUMBERS RISING IN NY: Hospitalizations Hit Highest Total Since May 10

New York’s COVID hospitalizations have climbed above 7,000 and are now at their highest levels since May 10, as the State is poised to hit eclipse 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths this week.

The state has reported at least 100 new COVID deaths a day for nearly two weeks now. The total number of confirmed fatalities is now 29,511, though the CDC and experts say the virus is likely blamed for thousands upon thousands more deaths.

Last Friday, the country topped the 19 million-case milestone and surpassed 332,000 virus deaths, according to a tally by NBC News. All in all, a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now claimed the lives of one in every 1,000 Americans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)