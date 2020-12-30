IMPORTANT ALERT: Hatzolah of Rockland Warns Community About New Surge In COVID Cases

We are amid another recurrence of Covid-19 cases here in Rockland County. This current surge has affected members in the community of various ages from younger to older. It has also led to many more hospitalizations than the last recurrence. The treatment options for patients in all hospitals has increased and patients are being well cared for.

– There are currently over 40 Covid cases in Nyack Hospital and over 40 in GSH. There are

over 7 ICU cases in each hospital. The city and Jersey hospitals are seeing many cases as well.

– There is a new variant of the virus that has been seen in Eretz Yisroel and England that is

affecting younger people as well and causing more serious symptoms. We have not seen cases here at this time, but it is important to be aware that this is a concern.

It is extremely important for every family to adhere to these basic guidelines in order to

help protect our community and our neighbors from the spread of this virus!

We urge everyone to adhere to the following guidelines:

• Wear a mask any time you are unable to socially distance (as per CDC and NYS

guidelines).

• If you feel ill, such as running a fever or having any other symptoms, please do not

leave your home and certainly take care not to come into close physical contact with other

people. Please review the state guidelines regarding quarantine and feel free to discuss any

treatment options with your Doctor.

• If your child doesn’t feel well and has any viral symptoms, DO NOT send your child

to school or shul! Parents, please speak to your Doctor if you have any questions and to seek further guidance.

May Hashem continue to watch over all of us and give refuos and yeshuos for all of Klal

Yisroel. May He banish all diseases from our midst and bring the ultimate geulah speedily,

Amen.

Hatzoloh of Rockland Coordinators

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)