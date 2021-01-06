BREAKING: Biden Taps Judge Merrick Garland As Attorney General

Joe Biden has selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, Politico is reporting.

Biden selected Garland over former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, choosing to elevate the chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals in D.C. to run the Justice Department.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve on the Supreme Court, but his nomination languished in the GOP-controlled Senate at the end of the former president’s term.

SOURCE: POLITICO