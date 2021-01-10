FREE SPEECH UNDER ASSAULT: After Millions Join Parler; Amazon Stops Their Hosting, App Gets Banned By Google & Apple Stores

Fans of President Donald Trump appear to be leaving Twitter after the website permanently banned the president’s account.

One Twitter user using the hashtag #GoodbyeTwitter wrote “Before I say #GoodbyeTwitter and #HelloParler, I want to ask everyone to Pray for Our President”

The Associated Press reports that Trump’s supporters have been flocking to Parler, GAB, and other “free speech” social media sites known to cater to conservative voices in the past few days.

But Amazon told Parler it will suspend the company’s AWS hosting services access, according to BuzzFeed News. The news comes on the same day that Apple suspended the social media app, which supporters of President Donald Trump and far-right extremists used to plan the January 6th riot at the US Capitol, and one day after Google similarly removed it from the Play Store. The suspension will go into effect on Sunday. Unless Parler can find a new host before then, it will go offline.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve reported 98 examples to Parler of posts that clearly encourage and incite violence… It’s clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service. It also seems that Parler is still trying to determine its position on content moderation,” the letter reads. “Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler’s account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST.”

Parler styles itself as “unbiased” social media and has proved popular with people banned from Twitter.

The CEO of Parler posted the following on the app:

