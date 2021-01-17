LEFTISTS COMPARE CONSERVATIVES TO ISIS: Former Facebook Chief Security Officer Wants To Silence Conservatives [WATCH THE VIDEO]

Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos: “We have to turn down the capability of these Conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences… There are people on YouTube for example that have a larger audience than daytime CNN.”

“It is up to the Facebooks and YouTubes in particular to think about whether or not they want to be effectively cable networks for disinformation. “And then we have to figure out the OANN and Newsmax problem that these companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and such to be bringing them into tens of millions of homes. This is allowing people to seek out information if they really want to, but not pushing it into their faces I think is really where we’re going to have to go here.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)